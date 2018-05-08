Ball State to build new $4M multicultural center

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Ball State cardinal logo_790673

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University plans to replace its crowded and outdated multicultural center with a new $4 million center at the heart of the Muncie campus.

The school’s current multicultural center is housed in a 4,000-square-foot building that was built in 1934 on the campus’ southern edge.

Vice president for student affairs Kay Bales says the new building will have 10,500-square feet and embody the university’s commitment to diversity and serve as a “beacon of inclusion.”

Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns says the building will include outdoor seating overlooking a new grand lawn.

Construction is slated to start in the summer or fall of 2019 and be completed about a year later. Reserve funds will finance the new center’s cost, The Star Press reports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: