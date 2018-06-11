Ball State to celebrate 100 years with party

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University on Friday will celebrate its centennial with a party on the Quad.

On Monday, the university installed a series of banners to denote its centennial.

On Friday, the university will close at 2 p.m. so that faculty, staff and students can gather on the Quad for free commemorative centennial T-shirts, free cake and ice cream, music and games and prizes. The events will include a cupcake decorating contest, yard games, family reunion-style competitive games — a three-legged race, a balloon toss and an egg/spoon relay — and a Ball State trivia game.

People also are invited to be part of a commemorative photograph to be taken at 3 p.m. Friday during the fun.

University employees were asked to dress casually for work on Friday for a $1 donation to the United Way and to bring an item for a centennial time capsule. Collection containers will be located near the tent for the United Way donations and time capsule items.

Ball State first started accepting student registrations on June 17, 1918.