Bands of America super regional championship set to take over Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One of the nation’s largest and most anticipated marching band competitions is coming to the Circle City this weekend. The 2024 Bands of America Super Regional Championship will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday and Saturday, featuring performances from 88 of the best high school bands in the country.

Among those competing is the Marching Pride of Lawrence Township, led by Director Diashamar Marshal. “Our students look forward to participating every year,” Marshal said. “We’re fortunate to be so close to the action, and it’s always an incredible experience for both our students and staff.”

Bands from Indiana and seven other states will converge on downtown Indianapolis for this prestigious event, with high-energy performances that combine music and visual artistry. This year’s competition marks the largest Indianapolis Super Regional in history.

James Stephens Jr., Senior Director of Education and Advocacy at Music for All, shared his excitement about the upcoming event. “It’s happening so quickly. We’ve got 88 bands competing this weekend, and the Super Regional is just the beginning,” he said. “It all leads up to the Bands of America Grand National Championships next month, which will feature 114 bands from 20 states – the largest Grand Nationals ever.”

The Bands of America competitions are organized by Music for All, an organization dedicated to expanding music education opportunities nationwide. Stephens explained that their mission goes beyond just competition. “We want to ensure every child across America has the opportunity to engage in active music-making,” he said. “Our events celebrate what fine arts are all about.”

For those unable to hear the performances from downtown, click here for tickets to the Super Regional Championship. Preliminary rounds begin Friday at 1:15 p.m., and the top 14 bands will advance to the finals on Saturday evening.

The Bands of America Grand National Championships will take place November 14-16, also at Lucas Oil Stadium.