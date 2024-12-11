Out & About with Barney: follow along with Barney on the Tasty Treat Trail!

Out and About With Barney: Tasty Treat Trail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We’re back with Barney Wood for another session of “Out & About with Barney.” “Life.Style.Live!” host Cody Adam spoke with Barney about his recent journey around the state sampling tasty treats!

For a dose of sugary sweets, Barney visited the following locations:

Martinsville Candy Kitchen

Long’s Bakery

Jack & Jill Nut Shop

Hoosier Cupboard Candy, Snacks & Ice Cream

Barney visits Hoosier Cupboard Candy, Snacks & Ice Cream to chat with owner Kim Smith.

For more information, longsbakery.com, martinsvillecandykitchen.com, jackandjillnutshop.com and hoosiercupboardcandy.weebly.com.