Bartholomew County home damaged by intoxicated driver

COLUMBUS (WISH) — A home in Bartholomew County was damaged Friday morning after a 22 year-old intoxicated driver allegedly drove his pickup truck into it, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

A caller reported an that a vehicle ran into a residence and that the driver had allegedly been drinking alcohol, according to police.

Police say after an investigation, Noah Rutan, 22, of Columbus was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.

The residents in the 4300 block of N 200 W were not home at the time.