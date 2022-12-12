News

Battle of buying your kid’s snacks in bulk

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla: Every time Kayla Sullivan buys her son’s latest favorite snack in bulk, he decides he no longer likes it. So, she decided to use a certain parenting hack to combat this problem. Here’s her report on this topic:

@kaylareporting

PSA: the second you buy their fav snack in bulk they suddenly hate it #fact #fyp #GenshinImpact33 #parentinghumor #newsvoice #snack

♬ original sound – Kayla Marie Sullivan

Many parents commented that they also experience this issue with their children. They suggested donating to local food banks, gifting the snacks to other parents for holidays, or mixing the snack into recipes that would taste good with those snacks. For example, Kayla’s son’s apple sauce snack could be mixed into a smoothie or oatmeal.

