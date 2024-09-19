Beautification efforts receive praise

WAYNE COUNTY Ind. (Western Wayne News) — Ten new or remodeling construction projects and a committee that’s raised more than $70,000 for charities are being recognized for improving Wayne County.

Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated those initiatives at its Sept. 10 Community Improvement Awards at Hartley Hills Golf Club and Events Center in Hagerstown.

Melissa Vance, chamber president/CEO, said the importance of community improvement and beautification can’t be overstated.

“These endeavors go beyond mere aesthetics; they reflect our shared values, our commitment to economic growth, sustainability, and our desire to create a welcoming and inspiring environment for all,” Vance said. “They demonstrate the power of ordinary individuals collectively creating extraordinary impact.”

Chamber leaders reviewed the county’s construction projects, building permits and occupancy certificates from July 2023-June 2024 to select what they feel are the best Chamber member projects to be recognized.

A panel of judges reviews nominees and scores each based on a set of criteria. They consider creativity and innovation along with overall beautification.

When describing each project, they also thanked the many local contractors, landscapers and others who carried out the visions of architects, engineers and owners.

The highest awards went to buildings in Cambridge City and Richmond.

Pilgrimage Wine Co. in Cambridge City received the Exemplary Award for investing $900,000 in beautification efforts. Its two-structure complex houses a production facility, tasting room, and a barrel room and cellar, and a patio surrounded by live, working vineyards.

New U.S. 40 retail location Earlham Commons received the Community Impact Award. Chamber officials appreciate the owners’ commitment to beautifying Richmond’s west side, providing opportunities for businesses to thrive and bridging the gap between Earlham students and the community. Parlor Doughnuts has opened, and farm-to-table Roots by Tree Hill Farms is expected to be the west-end anchor.

Additional nominees

Cambridge City

Junior and Andra Solis added a 4,800-square-foot event pavilion to the state’s oldest orchard, Dougherty Orchards & Winery. It offers seating for more than 200 guests and has hosted live music, weddings, funeral dinners, reunions and business events.

The Fortman family’s complete remodel of the clubhouse for Winding Branch Golf Course on South Germantown Road included plumbing and electrical work. Chamber leaders say the many course updates and the clubhouse renovation set the tone for a great player experience. The chamber is organizing a fall golf outing there.

Centerville

Owners Chad and Jennifer Robertson were recognized for their resiliency in giving a major face-lift to Americana Pizza, 215 E. Main St., after vehicles crashed into the eatery.

Centerville-Abington Community School was recognized for its new $1.8 million transportation center just east of the football field. The 70-by-60-foot pole barn-style building has amenities such as bays, an office, restrooms and a meeting room for drivers.

Richmond

Owner Sam Patel undertook a full renovation of Best Western Classic Inn, 533 W. Eaton Pike, which plays an integral part in the positive first impression that chamber leaders want in Wayne County.

Earlham College has a state-of-the-art softball field with turf that meets NCAA requirements and a modern pole barn for athletics amenities. They blend well with existing baseball and equestrian facilities.

Wayne Bank built a modern $2.1 million angular-shaped east side branch on Garwood Road.

Williamsburg

Cody and Michaela Gardner doubled the size of Hank’s Pet Lodge, 7650 N. U.S. 27, to accommodate the growing demand for their dog and cat boarding, grooming, and day care services. They expanded the parking lot and finished it with concrete and trees lining the fences.

Spirit Award

Beyond brick-and-mortar improvements, chamber officials present a Spirit Award to recognize a project that helps to drive transformational change and lifts community spirit and overall quality of life.

Jana Angelucci established the Festival of Trees in 2016 to expand the Depot District’s old-fashioned Christmas event. The former depot’s grand hall is filled with creatively decorated trees sponsored and designed by local nonprofits.

Angelucci and fellow committee members Tracie Robinson, Deb Brown, Norene Groth and Maria Haber secure sponsorships that provide startup funds enabling nonprofits to participate. All of the more than $70,000 raised so far goes directly to the organizations. They hope to reach $100,000 raised this year.

This article was originally published in Western Wayne News.