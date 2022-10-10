News

Beautiful start to the week!

A clear and chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s. Should see loads of sunshine with highs slowly climbing to the lower 70s! Clear and comfy night with lows in the lower 50s. Should be an even warmer day with highs in the mid 70s with sunshine galore! We could see a stray shower late Tuesday evening. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s.

Expect to see a gusty and damp day Wednesday with scattered showers and storms around with highs in the lower 70s. There will be a few showers left over early Thursday giving way to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s. Highs will continue to cool through the end of the week with most spots in the upper 50s Friday.

Should be a cool but over all dry this weekend. Highs will top out in the lower to mid 60s through Sunday. It should remain cool through early next week with highs in the mid 50s.