Becky G pays homage to Mexican heritage in tour coming to Indy

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Musical Artist Betty G attends the Latin GRAMMY Acoustic Sessions With Becky G, Camila And Melendi at The Novo by Microsoft on September 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Award-winning Latin artist Becky G will visit Indianapolis this fall as part of her new tour, “Casa Gomez: Otro Capitulo,” which pays homage to her Mexican heritage.

The award-winning singer and songwriter will perform in downtown Indianapolis at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Sunday, Oct. 13.

According to a release from LiveNation, each performance will feature a mix of Becky G’s greatest hits and special performances of songs from her most recent album “Esquinas,” promising a unique and unforgettable concert experience.

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will go on sale online this Friday at 10 a.m., with pre-sale starting on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Becky G has also partnered up with the Save The Music Foundation to help deliver equitable access to music education for millions of students in the United States. A dollar of all ticket sales will go directly to the foundation.