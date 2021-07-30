News

Becoming more comfortable

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A slightly humid start to Friday morning with temperatures falling to the upper 60s and lower 70s with decreasing humidity as well. We’ll see a gradual clearing with more sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will warm to the lower 80s Friday with a mostly sunny sky.

Friday night looks absolutely beautiful with lows falling to the lower 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

This weekend looks OK with a few rain chances here and there with plenty of dry time both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will cool a hair to the mid to upper 70s Saturday with a few showers popping south of I-70 during the afternoon. A few showers will stick around through the day on Sunday with plenty of dry time with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Cool and dry weather will start off next week with highs Monday in the upper 70s. The cool and dry weather will continue through the rest of the workweek next.