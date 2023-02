News

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 5 additional Indiana stores

A pedestrian walks past a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Farmington Hills, Michigan, U.S., on Friday, July 10, 2020. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. plans to shrink its store base, closing 200 stores over the next two years in a bid to cut costs and weather one of retail's most challenging periods yet. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed a list of stores Wednesday that they plan to close, six of them being Indiana locations.

The company is closing its stores in Noblesville, Bloomington, Lafayette, Ft. Wayne, and Valparaiso.

This is shortly after the company confirmed the closing of their store in Avon.