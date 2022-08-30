News

Beech Grove business owners sign steel beam used in new police station

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Some Beech Grove business owners left their mark Monday.

They signed their names to a steel beam that will be used in building a new police station on the corner of Emerson Avenue and Main Street. It will replace the current station.

Not only will it be a police station, but it will offer meeting spaces to community groups and organizations. City leaders hope this will build a better relationship between citizens and law enforcement.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley, a Democrat, said, ” There is no such thing as defunding the police here in the city of Beech Grove. We support our police and there is more to come concerning our Police Department.”

The city will spend about $6.4 million to build the station.