19-year-old arrested after shooting at Beech Grove gas station

UPDATE: At 9:52 p.m. on Jan. 12, the Beech Grove Police Department stated in a news release that a 19-year-old male was arrested for the shooting of a 21-year-old male, who is still being hospitalized. The 19-year-old suspect was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Beech Grove investigators did not release the identities of the suspect or victim as the investigation is still ongoing.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Beech Grove Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Marathon gas station on Friday afternoon.

At 1:45 p.m. Friday, officers with the Beech Grove Police Department were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a Marathon gas station near Emerson Avenue and Elmwood Avenue. After arriving to the location, no individuals involved in the shooting were still at the scene. Police learned that a male who had been shot was transported to a local hospital by a companion.

The male was said to be in stable condition.

Investigators said that a second individual involved in the dispute left the scene before police arrival. Police said there is no active threat to the community and there is an ongoing investigation. Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the Beech Grove Police Department at 317-782-4934.