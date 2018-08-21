Beech Grove schools dismiss after lockdown during SWAT deployment

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Schools are on lockdown as Indianapolis and Beech Grove police are negotiating with a woman in a house near Fletcher Lane and South Fourth Avenue.

The house is southwest of Churchman and Emerson avenues. Emergency crews appear to have first been dispatched to the scene shortly after 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Beech Grove City Schools sent out this Facebook post:

Parents: the Beech Grove Police Department has requested that we do not release any of our students at this time. There is police activity in the city (which is away from our schools and NOT occurring outside any of our schools), but the police department does not want any of our students to leave and be in the area of the police activity. ALL OF OUR STUDENTS ARE SAFE AND SECURE WITHIN OUR SCHOOLS. We will notify you when we receive an “all clear” from the Beech Grove Police Department. Thank you for your cooperation.

The school district about 4 p.m. made another Facebook post:

The Beech Grove Police Department has given us permission to do the following: All car rider lines at all schools are being dismissed at this time. Buses will be released on the following schedule: Hornet Park, Central, and BGHS – 3:50 p.m. South Grove and BGMS – 4:30 p.m. There is no entry for any pedestrian or vehicle traffic between 5th and 9th Streets and from Bellefontaine to Byland. Students who live in this area, or have a bus stop in this area will be retained or returned to their school for parent pick up. Thank you for your cooperation.

Beech Grove police said the woman supposedly has a gun. There are not believed to be any hostages in the house.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department negotiator was called to the scene to talk with the woman. An IMPD special weapons and tactics team also was called to the scene.