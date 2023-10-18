Behind the scenes at Indy Scream Park in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – Indy Scream Park has returned with a host of new additions for thrill-seekers looking for spooky and entertaining experiences.

The haunted park has promised nights filled with screams and scares. The 2023 season has six main attractions, including “Zombieland,” “Kilgore’s 3D Circus,” and the “Nightmare Factory.”

New to the park is “Lockdown,” set in Eastgate Prison, with a prisoner uprising after a blackout.

For those 21 and older, the “Monster Midway” includes Bonzo’s Beer Garden with beer and wine options, and a food truck serving pizza.

Customers 18 and older can experience interactive haunted attractions “Lockdown” and “Zombieland: Unchained.”

Indy Scream Park is at 5211 S. New Columbus Road in Anderson.

The park will welcome guests from 7-10:30 p.m. through Nov. 4 on most days. On Friday and Oct. 27, the park will remain open until 1 a.m. On Nov. 3 and 4, the park will remain open until midnight.

Online ticket prices vary from $33.95 to $49.95 based on the day they are purchased, the park’s website shows. All tickets are $5 more at the box office.