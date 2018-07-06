Behind the scenes at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Indians are in town and that means Victory Field is busy again. Not only the players and coaches on the field but it’s busy behind the scenes as well.

Concession workers are back at it behind the bar and behind the stands. One of the longest standing workers is Ada. She has worked at Victory Field since 1996.

Originally a football fan, you can find her behind home plate at every Indians home game serving the “Ice Cream of the Future”, Dip-n-Dots. She says the best part of being behind the plate is she gets to watch the game and make some of the younger fans really happy when serving ice cream.

Behind the bar at The Cove, specialty drinks are making headlines this year. People can try three different kinds and to check out which ones you’d like to try, head over to Indianapolis Indians website.

Finally, ticket salesmen and women stay hard at work as they keep up with demand of fans buying tickets off the street. They work to try and get every fan in the seat of their choosing. You can check out the Indians on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyIndy TV, this weekend.

