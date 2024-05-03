Behold the spectacle that is Good Gravy!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you know roller coasters, then you’re quite familiar with Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana.

Joining such epic coasters like The Raven, The Legend and The Journey is Good Gravy!, a Thanksgiving-themed ‘boomerang’ roller coaster.

The coaster was unveiled today in a media preview.

According to a press release, Good Gravy!, Holiday World’s new family roller coaster, is a 1,500-foot wild ride to save Thanksgiving dinner! The family boomerang coaster is pulled backwards up the lift hill before flying through the station at 37 miles per hour. Riders on a gravy boat themed train race through a giant cranberry sauce can and past a 20-foot-tall whisk, 18-foot-tall rolling pin, and other kitchen items. Riders will soar up a 77-foot spike before repeating the journey backwards. Because everyone loves seconds! Just like Thanksgiving dinner, there’s something for everyone. Good Gravy! is dynamic enough for thrill seekers, yet gentle and smooth enough for children to ride with their grandparents. With a 38-inch minimum height requirement, Good Gravy! is designed to excite the whole family!

Opening day for Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is May 11.