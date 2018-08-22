Ben Davis student pleads guilty after social media threat to high school

News

by: Staff Reports

Elijah Eytcheson on background_1534902360209.jpg.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Ben Davis student arrested after a threat to the high school was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct, online court records show. 

Elijah Eytcheson, who was 18 when arrested in February 2018, had a charge of intimidation dismissed as part of the plea agreement. He was sentenced Tuesday in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 9.

Ben Davis administrators had said they received information the morning of Feb. 23 about a social media threat made the night of Feb. 22. 

As part of the plea deal, Eytcheson will be on probation for 174 days and must stay away from Wayne Township Schools properties, perform 40 hours of community service and obtain a high school diploma or a GED.

