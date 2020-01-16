Ben & Jerry’s introduces sweet, salty flavor Netflix & Chilll’d

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The pair that brought ice cream lovers Cherry Garcia, Half Baked and Chunky Monkey is now bringing a new flavor for your next binge-worthy evening — Netflix & Chilll’d.

Vermont-based ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s has added a new flavor to their variety.

The new treat features peanut butter ice cream with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownie bits.

According to Ben & Jerry’s website, the company has “teamed up with Netflix to churn up something extra special! And just like Netflix, there’s something in this pint for everyone.”

The flavor also comes in a non-dairy option.

