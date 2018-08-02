Best Buy effort will teach tech to Indy teens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Best Buy Teen Tech Center offers teens the latest innovation in technology.

If such a tech facility opens at the Martin Luther King Community Center on the Indianapolis north side, teens could produce music, films and even robotics.

There are 17 Best Buy Teen Tech Centers in the country. The MLK center’s would No. 18.

Best Buy plans to give the MLK center $50,000 to start construction of the teen tech facility in six weeks. The MLK center will match the funds. So far, the center has raised $30,000.

Douglas Morris, who will be the coordinator of the teen tech center, will host the Silent Disco TECHnology Party from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 17 in the MLK center’s parking lot as a fundraiser. Participants will get headphones to hear music from three DJs. Tickets are available on the MLK Center’s website.