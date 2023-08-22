‘Best Cities for Thrifting’ study ranks Indy in top 20; where to shop vintage statewide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lawn Love recently unveiled its list of the Best Cities for Thrifting in 2023 and ranked Indianapolis No. 14.

Scouring the diverse world of secondhand treasures, this ranking assessed the 200 largest cities in the U.S. across five key categories: general access, clothing, antiques access, furniture, and local interest.

Each city’s thrifting potential was analyzed to provide a comprehensive overview of their secondhand shopping scene. From well-established thrift stores to niche consignment boutiques, flea market havens, and specialty reuse outlets, this ranking encompasses the breadth and depth of the thrifting experience.

City rankings

Overall Rank (1 = Best) City State Overall Score General Access Rank Clothing Rank Antiques Access Rank Furniture Rank Local Interest Rank 1 New York NY 74.31 2 2 1 3 1 2 Los Angeles CA 72.64 1 1 2 125 2 3 Houston TX 47.67 3 8 3 1 4 4 San Antonio TX 32.58 10 3 4 3 8 5 Chicago IL 31.37 6 12 7 3 3 6 Dallas TX 30.29 5 20 5 3 6 7 San Diego CA 27.00 12 7 19 3 7 8 Portland OR 25.91 17 5 16 3 12 9 Jacksonville FL 25.80 19 9 8 3 17 10 Austin TX 25.28 8 15 14 3 9 11 Phoenix AZ 23.23 4 17 60 3 19 12 Las Vegas NV 23.23 16 4 59 3 20 13 Miami FL 23.10 20 11 15 3 28 14 Indianapolis IN 22.75 14 24 9 3 46 15 Denver CO 22.69 29 18 12 3 5

Key Indianapolis metrics

Number of Goodwill Outlet Stores – 2nd

Number of Goodwill Boutiques/Specialty Stores – 7th

Number of Flea Markets – 5th

Number of Habitat for Humanity ReStores – 3rd

Average Monthly Google Searches for Top Thrifting-Related Keywords Over Past Year – 46th

Indiana thrifting guide

Jewelry

Edward E. Petri Company Jewelers, 20 N. Meridian St., 317-636-5007

Midwest Jewelers & Estate Buyers,190 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-733-0099

Petite G Jewelers, 609 N. Illinois St., 317-255-5555

