‘Best Cities for Thrifting’ study ranks Indy in top 20; where to shop vintage statewide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lawn Love recently unveiled its list of the Best Cities for Thrifting in 2023 and ranked Indianapolis No. 14.
Scouring the diverse world of secondhand treasures, this ranking assessed the 200 largest cities in the U.S. across five key categories: general access, clothing, antiques access, furniture, and local interest.
Each city’s thrifting potential was analyzed to provide a comprehensive overview of their secondhand shopping scene. From well-established thrift stores to niche consignment boutiques, flea market havens, and specialty reuse outlets, this ranking encompasses the breadth and depth of the thrifting experience.
City rankings
|Overall Rank (1 = Best)
|City
|State
|Overall Score
|General Access Rank
|Clothing Rank
|Antiques Access Rank
|Furniture Rank
|Local Interest Rank
|1
|New York
|NY
|74.31
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|CA
|72.64
|1
|1
|2
|125
|2
|3
|Houston
|TX
|47.67
|3
|8
|3
|1
|4
|4
|San Antonio
|TX
|32.58
|10
|3
|4
|3
|8
|5
|Chicago
|IL
|31.37
|6
|12
|7
|3
|3
|6
|Dallas
|TX
|30.29
|5
|20
|5
|3
|6
|7
|San Diego
|CA
|27.00
|12
|7
|19
|3
|7
|8
|Portland
|OR
|25.91
|17
|5
|16
|3
|12
|9
|Jacksonville
|FL
|25.80
|19
|9
|8
|3
|17
|10
|Austin
|TX
|25.28
|8
|15
|14
|3
|9
|11
|Phoenix
|AZ
|23.23
|4
|17
|60
|3
|19
|12
|Las Vegas
|NV
|23.23
|16
|4
|59
|3
|20
|13
|Miami
|FL
|23.10
|20
|11
|15
|3
|28
|14
|Indianapolis
|IN
|22.75
|14
|24
|9
|3
|46
|15
|Denver
|CO
|22.69
|29
|18
|12
|3
|5
Key Indianapolis metrics
- Number of Goodwill Outlet Stores – 2nd
- Number of Goodwill Boutiques/Specialty Stores – 7th
- Number of Flea Markets – 5th
- Number of Habitat for Humanity ReStores – 3rd
- Average Monthly Google Searches for Top Thrifting-Related Keywords Over Past Year – 46th
Indiana thrifting guide
Art
- Black Art Auction, 1497 N. Harding St., 317-986-6048
- Fine Estate Art, 2158 N. Talbott St., 317-253-5910
- Gilley’s Antique & Decorator Mall, 5789 U.S. 40, Plainfield, 317-839-8779
- Jacksons Auctions, 617 E. North St., 317-797-2117
- James Ross Fine Art, 5627 N. Illinois St., 317-255-4561
- Midland Arts & Antiques, 907 E. Michigan St., 317-267-9005
- Ripley Auctions, 2764 E. 55th Pl., 317-251-5635
- Sheafer + King Modern, 1103 E. 52nd St., 317-983-3575
- Wickliffe Auctioneers, 1054 Summit Dr., Carmel, 317-844-7253
Salvage
- Architectural Antiques of Indianapolis, 5000 W. 96th St., 317-873-2727
- Madison Street Salvage, 350 E. Madison St., Franklin, 317-739-0601
- Reclaimed Fort Wayne, 1514 St. Joseph Blvd., Fort Wayne, 260-244-8999
- Rewired Antiques Salvage, 1125 E. Brookside Ave., Ste. C12, 317-512-9362
- Society of Salvage, 1125 Brookside Avenue
- Tim & Julie’s Another Fine Mess, 2901 E. 10th St., 317-627-0498
Furniture
- Europa Antiques, 3 N. Center St., Cambridge City, 765-334-4530
- Flux, 862 Virginia Ave., 317-490-9437
- Jeff’s Warehouse, 424 S. College Ave., Bloomington, 812-337-4545
- Liberty & 33rd, 1301 S. Main St., South Bend, 574-607-3031
- R. Beauchamp Antiques, 16405 Westfield Blvd., Westfield, 317-896-3717
- RomWeber Marketplace, 7 S. Eastern Ave., Batesville, 513-519-9936
- Solomon Paris Antiques and Interior Design, 630 15th St., Logansport, 317-244-5511
- Victorian Antiquities & Design, 630 15th St., Logansport, 317-244-5511
- Willa Gray Home, 6516 Carrollton Ave., 317-756-9148
Collectibles
- Antique Cellar, 108 E. Main St., Kirklin, 317-698-5866
- Black Dog Books, 115 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-733-1747
- Born in a Barn, 302 N. Heaton St., Knox, 574-772-3802
- Indy Card Exchange, 7035 E. 96th St., 317-254-8681
- Lost Dutchman Rare Coins, 4983 N. Franklin Rd., 317-545-7650
- Pen and Pink Vintage, 2435 Shelby St., 317-416-0197
- Route 32 Auctions, 3097 S.R. 32, Crawfordsville, 765-307-7119
- Wheeler’s Antiques, 107. W. Main St., Centerville, 765-855-3400
- White Lion Antiques, 113 S. Main St., Kirklin, 765-279-5777
Jewelry
- Edward E. Petri Company Jewelers, 20 N. Meridian St., 317-636-5007
- Midwest Jewelers & Estate Buyers,190 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-733-0099
- Petite G Jewelers, 609 N. Illinois St., 317-255-5555
Kitchenware
- Antiques on 5th, 109 E. 5th St., Auburn, 260-333-0586
- Elizabeth’s Keepsakes Antiques & Deli, 237 N. Main St., Rushville, 765-938-3071
- Fireside Primitives, 101 S. Main St., Kirklin, 317-370-7300
- H&S Antiques, 115 N. Main St., Farmland, 765-212-0224
- Markle Exit 86 Antique Mall, 250 E. South St., Markle, 260-758-2038
- Noblesville Antiques on the Square, 20 N. 9th St., Noblesville, 317-678-8150
- Red Barn Antique Mall, 215 W. Hwy. 62, Corydon, 812-738-6000
- Relics, 377 N. Fletcher Ave., Spencer, 812-821-4848
Clothing
- Broad Ripple Vintage, 824 E. 64th St.
- Heritage Clothier & Home, 1134 E. 54th St.
- Lux & Ivy, 1051 E. 54th St.
- Market Vintage, 9 Johnson Ave.
- Notorious Vintage, 2943 E. 46th St.
- Nuova Vita Vintage, 907 N. Pennsylvania St.
- Retro Metro, 2943 E. 46th St.
- The Corner Bazaar, 1105 E. 52nd St.
- The Toggery, 1810 Broad Ripple Ave.
- The Vintage Gypsy, 2028 E Southport Rd.
- Vintage Kulture Clothing, 3726 E Raymond St.
