‘Best Cities for Thrifting’ study ranks Indy in top 20; where to shop vintage statewide

by: Dylan Hodges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lawn Love recently unveiled its list of the Best Cities for Thrifting in 2023 and ranked Indianapolis No. 14.

Scouring the diverse world of secondhand treasures, this ranking assessed the 200 largest cities in the U.S. across five key categories: general access, clothing, antiques access, furniture, and local interest.

Each city’s thrifting potential was analyzed to provide a comprehensive overview of their secondhand shopping scene. From well-established thrift stores to niche consignment boutiques, flea market havens, and specialty reuse outlets, this ranking encompasses the breadth and depth of the thrifting experience.

City rankings

Overall Rank (1 = Best) City State Overall Score General Access Rank Clothing Rank Antiques Access Rank Furniture Rank Local Interest Rank
1 New York NY 74.31 2 2 1 3 1
2 Los Angeles CA 72.64 1 1 2 125 2
3 Houston TX 47.67 3 8 3 1 4
4 San Antonio TX 32.58 10 3 4 3 8
5 Chicago IL 31.37 6 12 7 3 3
6 Dallas TX 30.29 5 20 5 3 6
7 San Diego CA 27.00 12 7 19 3 7
8 Portland OR 25.91 17 5 16 3 12
9 Jacksonville FL 25.80 19 9 8 3 17
10 Austin TX 25.28 8 15 14 3 9
11 Phoenix AZ 23.23 4 17 60 3 19
12 Las Vegas NV 23.23 16 4 59 3 20
13 Miami FL 23.10 20 11 15 3 28
14 Indianapolis IN 22.75 14 24 9 3 46
15 Denver CO 22.69 29 18 12 3 5

Key Indianapolis metrics

  • Number of Goodwill Outlet Stores – 2nd
  • Number of Goodwill Boutiques/Specialty Stores – 7th
  • Number of Flea Markets – 5th
  • Number of Habitat for Humanity ReStores – 3rd
  • Average Monthly Google Searches for Top Thrifting-Related Keywords Over Past Year – 46th

Indiana thrifting guide

Art

Salvage

Furniture

Collectibles

Jewelry

Kitchenware

Clothing

For a detailed understanding of how each city earned its place in the ranking, be sure to explore the methodology employed in this evaluation.

