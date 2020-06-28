News

Best of Dick Wolfsie: ‘Double Dare’ host Marc Summers

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and unique story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, we continue our “Best of Dick Wolfsie” series with a look back at a story Dick did with the host of Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare” Marc Summers.

The Indianapolis native discussed getting his start in the show business, including auditioning for and getting the host job on the Nickelodeon game show.

He also talked about his time in Indianapolis.

To learn more about his show business journey, click on the videos.

