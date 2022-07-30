News

Bicyclist dies after struck by vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night near the intersection of West Michigan Street and North Goodlet Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police and medics were called to the west side intersection shortly after 8:20 p.m. Friday. The crash site is a few blocks east of North Tibbs Avenue.

It is not immediately known what led to the fatality or if the vehicle that hit the bicyclist remained at the scene.

IMPD did not immediately provide information on the person who died.