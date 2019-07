INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A bicyclist was hit and killed on the city’s north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The deadly incident happened in the area of 38th Street and Cold Spring Road just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the car involved in the incident did remain on scene.

The coroner’s office says the man did not have identification on him. He’s described as a white male in his 50s.