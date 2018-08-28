Bicyclist struck by vehicle, killed in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A bicyclist is dead following an early Tuesday morning crash in Noblesville.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, the fatal crash happened in the area of State Road 32 and State Road 37 just before 1:30 a.m.

Officers responded to that area for a call of motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle.

Police say it appears the bicycle, being driven by 47-year-old Christian Sheller, was traveling east on State Road 32 when it was hit by a 2014 Chevy Spark traveling north on 37.

The motor vehicle was being driven by 63-year-old Donnis Snorton.

Sheller was pronounced dead on scene. Snorton was not injured in the collision.

NPD says their investigation at the scene indicates that the motor vehicle did have a green at the time of crash.