Biden lays out plan to beat COVID-19 pandemic in first 100 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President-elect Joe Biden lays out his checklist for getting COVID-19 under control. He is emphasizing three main goals in his first 100 days in office. The incoming administration says the goals will be crucial as the country confronts a spike in cases and awaits the arrival of vaccines.

Biden plans to sign an executive order that would require Americans to wear masks on buses and trains crossing state lines, as well as in federal buildings. He also pledges to get at least 100 million Americans vaccinated in those first 100 days in office. Health care workers and people who live and work in long-term care facilities would be first and then educators. The president-elect’s other goal is to get kids back in school safely.

Biden is relying on help from Congress to devote funding needed to make it safe for students and teachers to return to classrooms. Schools across central Indiana are learning in different ways. Some are full virtual learning or a hybrid model and others have full in-person classes.

Biden says says states and cities need to put strong public health measures in place for all students to return.

“Then my team will work to see that a majority of our schools can be open by the end of my first 100 days,” he said. “That’s right. We will look to have the most schools open that we can possibly in 100 days.”



The incoming administration consulted Dr. Anthony Fauci on the new plan. He is the newly announced chief medical adviser.



The president-elect says this isn’t going to be an easy mess to get out of and it’s going to take some time. He is convinced that in the first 100 days he can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better.