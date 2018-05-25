Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana on a campaign to recruit more mentors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana are on a mission to recruit more mentors to join their program.

It is the 5th annual 100 Men in 50 Days Recruitment Campaign. For the last three years, the organization has partnered with the Indianapolis Indians. The campaign will wrap up on June 10. The goal is to sign up more men to become volunteers, according to staff with BBBSCI.

Boys are typically on the waitlist for about a year before they are matched up with a mentor, or Big due to the lack of male volunteers.

“It gives these kids an opportunity to develop a friendship that they may not normally have and also potentially a role model to look up to,” said Big Brother Brian Chou, who has been with the program for a year and a half.

He said his Little Brother and he have had a lot of fun times together that include swimming, playing tennis and taking an art class together, just to name a few.

“I was like kind of shy but he made me come out of my shell. He was positive to me. He taught me some things I did not know, taught me some things, good things and bad things that I shouldn’t do and what I should do,” said Little Brother Rob, who is 14.

Each year, the organization serves 1,200 kids ages eight to 18 throughout Marion, Hamilton and Johnson counties.

Outcomes from the program include avoidance of risky behaviors, educational success and socio-emotional health.

Becoming a Big is a process that includes interview and background checks.

