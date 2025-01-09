Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana seeks mentors for 1,000 kids in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — January is National Mentoring Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana is asking for volunteers.

On Thursday the organization’s CEO, Darcey Palmer-Shultz, and volunteer Turhan Jordan joined Daybreak to discuss the effort.

“National Mentoring Month is a way for us to really celebrate the impact of mentoring and the need for more mentors. So we spend this month getting out in front of the community and really asking people to consider if this year might be the year to make your life a little bit more meaningful by giving back to one of our great kids in our community,” Palmer-Shultz said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana says there are more than 1,000 kids in Marion, Hamilton, & Johnson counties still waiting for a mentor. Around 70% of children waiting are boys.

“Most of those kids are boys, so we’re really asking for men to consider signing up. We need mentors across the board, but most kids waiting are boys,” Palmer-Shultz said.

Jordan has been volunteering as a Big Brother for three years and says it has changed his life.

“I often wonder, ‘Am I getting more out of the relationship than my little?’ His name is Roy, and in a lot of ways I do (get more out of it) because it’s so rewarding to see him grow, find his potential, find his journey, his better self. But, as well, it makes me better. He challenges me. He inspires me. He motivates me. So I’m very grateful to his mom and Big Brothers Big Sisters for connecting us.”

Often there is concern about the time commitment of volunteering; however, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana says the commitment is minimal.

“I would argue that the time commitment is the easiest aspect of being a Big. I say that because, as adults, we have things we do every single day — grocery shopping, the gym, barbershop, beauty shop. And it’s a small act to simply ask your little to join you in those activities. So the time commitment… two times a month to raise your hand and say, ‘At a bare minimum, I’ll spend time with this young person two times a month,’ is easy,” Jordan said.

Sign up to become a volunteer or learn more, here.

Eligibility Requirements:

I am 19+ years of age.

I am able to meet with a child 2-4 times a month for one year.

I have a valid I.D. (driver’s license/state I.D.).

I have reliable transportation, with valid auto insurance. I will disclose any license suspension(s).

I have been free of alcohol and drug abuse/dependency for at least 3 years, and I have not used illegal drugs or controlled substances in the past 3 years.

I do not have a criminal record involving a violent crime. I do not have a criminal record within the past 3 years.

I am willing to disclose medical and mental health history that would affect my ability to mentor a child.

I will attend an interview with a BBBSCI team member.

I will give consent for BBBSCI to complete a multi-layered background check, including fingerprint, local/state/national background, sex offender, and motor vehicle report.