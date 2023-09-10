Is Anthony Richardson’s lack of weapons a ‘Big Deal or No Big Deal?’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today on WISH-TV’s “Countdown to Kickoff,” Indy’s only hour-long Colts’ pregame television show, Colts’ experts debate the hottest topics on the segment ‘Big Deal or No Big Deal?’

Is the lack of wide receiver depth going to create problems for the Colts’ rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson?

Is the Colts’ young age going to be an issue for the team in 2023?

Is the entire secondary going to be a big liability for the Horseshoe this season?

Find out by watching the video above.

“Countdown to Kickoff” airs live every Colts’ Sunday at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV.

WISH-TV’s all-star cast of Colts insiders includes former head coach Chuck Pagano, former players Ken Dilger and Marlin Jackson, as well as 93.5/107.5 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen, who hosts the sports radio talk show “The Wake Up Call” on weekday mornings.

The show is hosted by WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the Emmy-award-winning sports team.

For more on the Indianapolis Colts, including other segments from CTK, click here.

Kickoff for the Colts’ season opener at home against the Jaguars is set for 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Then you can switch back to WISH-TV immediately following the final whistle for the Colts’ postgame show.

—

You can also follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook for updates on the Horseshoe all season long.