Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Big Feelings: Sesame workshop launches well-being resources

by: Katie Cox
Posted: / Updated:

No matter your age, we all struggling with big feelings from time to time and figuring out what to do with them can be difficult.

We had some special guests on the show Friday who brought some healthy tips to help you get through some of thos ebig feelings.

Watch the video in the player above to hear what Rocio Galarza, VP of US Program Education at Sesame Workshop and her friends Elmo and Rosita had to share about handling those feelings and how Sesame Street is working to provide resources for those who need them.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMS museum gives update on...
As Seen on TV /
Braun running mate pick sets...
All Indiana Politics /
Moms in the Statehouse: Hoosier...
Political News /
Robert Lyons sentenced in Amiah...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indiana’s college-going rate remains stuck...
Education /
AP Indianapolis newsman Ken Kusmer...
Local News /
Fourteen charged after Israel-Hamas War...
News /
Christel House expands postsecondary support...
Education /