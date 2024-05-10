Big Feelings: Sesame workshop launches well-being resources

No matter your age, we all struggling with big feelings from time to time and figuring out what to do with them can be difficult.

We had some special guests on the show Friday who brought some healthy tips to help you get through some of thos ebig feelings.

Watch the video in the player above to hear what Rocio Galarza, VP of US Program Education at Sesame Workshop and her friends Elmo and Rosita had to share about handling those feelings and how Sesame Street is working to provide resources for those who need them.