Big Lots to close all remaining Indiana stores
COLUMBUS OH. (WISH) — Big Lots Inc announced today via press release that it does not anticipate completing a previously announced asset purchase agreement with Nexus Capital Management.
The company says it is hopeful that they will be able to craft an alternative agreement with Nexus or another company.
As a result, the company says it is preparing to start going out of business sales at all remaining Big Lots store locations, including all locations in Indiana, in order to protect the value of its estate.
Big Lots says it does not believe that the going out of business sales will preclude it from making another purchase agreement with another company.
Bruce Thorn, Big Lots’ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We all have worked extremely hard and have taken every step to complete a going concern sale. While we remain hopeful that we can close an alternative going concern transaction, in order to protect the value of the Big Lots estate, we have made the difficult decision to begin the GOB process.”
Big Lots says it is continuing to serve customers in-store and online during going out of business sales.
Indiana locations
In July and August, Big Lots announced the closure of five Indiana stores:
- 2136 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo
- 8401 Michigan Road in Indianapolis
- 138 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart
- 3958 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
- 1806 Frontage Road, Warsaw
Indiana stores now scheduled for closing include:
- 6225 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis
- 5520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis
- 1650 E. County Line Rd., Indianapolis
- 10235 E. Washington St., Indianapolis
- 6121 Crawfordsville Road, Speedway
- 4358 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson
- 888 Green Boulevard, Aurora
- 10321 East U.S. Route 36, Avon
- 3309 16th St., Bedford
- 3620 W. 3rd St., Bloomington
- 706 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
- 3075 E. 25th St., Columbus
- 720 S. Green River Road, Evansville
- 6128 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne
- 1538 N. Morton St., Franklin
- 1612 N. State St., Greenfield
- 2080 N. Jefferson St., Huntington
- 195 S. U.S. 231, Jasper
- 2525 E. Market St, Logansport
- 1345 Clifty Drive, Madison
- 1535 S. Western Ave., Marion
- 4110 Franklin St., Michigan City
- 420 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka
- 440 New Albany Plaza New Albany
- 918 W. Lincoln Highway, New Haven
- 5960 U.S. 6, Portage
- 2000 E. Tipton St., Seymour
- 1840 E. Michigan Road, Shelbyville
- 1800 Fort Harrison Road, Terre Haute
- 4650 U.S. 41, Terre Haute
- 2323 N. Sixth St., Vincennes