Big Mac and a half-dozen glazed? Iconic combo available soon in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun, and a Chocolate Kreme Filled Donut? Soon my friends…soon.

Fast food giant McDonald’s is teaming with another, Krispy Kreme.

The two iconic brands have announced a partnership in a press release. Customers will begin seeing the tasty doughnuts in McDonald’s stores later this year, with a nationwide rollout by the end of 2026.

Three types of Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be delivered fresh to McDonald’s restaurants daily. They will be available individually, or in boxes of six, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day – while supplies last:

The iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut: A melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme's signature glaze. The doughnut that started it all.

The Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: A chocolatey twist on the original, dipped in chocolate icing and covered in rainbow sprinkles.

The Chocolate Iced Kreme™ Filled Doughnut: Made with a light, fluffy dough and filled with a smooth Kreme™ filling then dipped in chocolate icing.

McDonald’s tested the partnership in 160 restaurants in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky. According to the press release, customer excitement and demand exceeded expectations.

“Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we’ve continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald’s an irreplaceable part of fans’ morning routines,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. “This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day. Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country.”

“The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme,” said Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth.

“Significantly, by making Kreme Krispy accessible to fans nationwide through this partnership, we expect to more than double our points of access by the end of 2026. The partnership accelerates the development of our existing Delivered Fresh Daily channel, creating operating leverage through distribution density and production utilization,” said Charlesworth.

Krispy Kreme has been ramping up it’s supply chain and adding equipment and technology to support this expansion, according to the press release.

Currently there are 4 Krispy Kreme stores in Indiana, including one in Indianapolis. The doughnuts are available in grocery and convenience stores state-wide.

More details are promised in the coming months.