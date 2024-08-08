Big retailer to close multiple Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National retailer Big Lots has designated five Indiana locations for closure, including 2 in the Indianapolis area.

In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the retailer plans to close 35-40 stores nation-wide while opening three.

In July Big Lots announced the closure of two Indiana stores:

2136 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo

8401 Michigan Road in Indianapolis

In August, three more store closures in Indiana were listed on the Big Lots website:

138 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart

3958 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne

1806 Frontage Road, Warsaw

Indiana stores not currently scheduled for closing include:

6225 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis

5520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis

1650 E. County Line Rd., Indianapolis

10235 E. Washington St., Indianapolis

6121 Crawfordsville Road, Speedway

The low-cost retailer also operates 32 other locations in the state of Indiana not slated for closure.