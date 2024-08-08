Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Big retailer to close multiple Indiana locations

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National retailer Big Lots has designated five Indiana locations for closure, including 2 in the Indianapolis area.

In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the retailer plans to close 35-40 stores nation-wide while opening three.

In July Big Lots announced the closure of two Indiana stores:

  • 2136 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo
  • 8401 Michigan Road in Indianapolis

In August, three more store closures in Indiana were listed on the Big Lots website:

  • 138 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart
  • 3958 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
  • 1806 Frontage Road, Warsaw

Indiana stores not currently scheduled for closing include:

  • 6225 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis
  • 5520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis
  • 1650 E. County Line Rd., Indianapolis
  • 10235 E. Washington St., Indianapolis
  • 6121 Crawfordsville Road, Speedway

The low-cost retailer also operates 32 other locations in the state of Indiana not slated for closure.

  • 4358 S. Scatterfield Rd., Anderson
  • 888 Green Boulevard, Aurora
  • 10321 East U.S. Route 36, Avon
  • 3309 16th St., Bedford
  • 3620 W. 3rd St., Bloomington
  • 706 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
  • 3075 E. 25th St., Columbus
  • 1424 Darlington Ave., Crawfordsville
  • 410 E. Diamond Ave., Evansville
  • 720 S. Green River Road, Evansville
  • 6128 Stellhorn Rd., Fort Wayne
  • 1538 N. Morton St., Franklin
  • 1612 N. State St., Greenfield
  • 2080 N. Jefferson St., Huntington
  • 195 S. U.S. 231, Jasper
  • 3050 S. 22nd St., Lafayette
  • 2525 E. Market St, Logansport
  • 1345 Clifty Dr., Madison
  • 1535 S. Western Ave., Marion
  • 4110 Franklin St., Michigan City
  • 420 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka
  • 1795 W. Mcgalliard Rd., Muncie
  • 440 New Albany Plaza New Albany
  • 918 W. Lincoln Hwy., New Haven
  • 1930 E. Connor St., Noblesville
  • 5960 U.S. 6, Portage
  • 2000 E. Tipton St., Seymour
  • 1840 E. Michigan Rd., Shelbyville
  • 1911 E. Ireland Road, South Bend
  • 1800 Fort Harrison Road, Terre Haute
  • 4650 U.S. 41, Terre Haute
  • 2323 N. Sixth St., Vincennes

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy Gay Market returns to...
Local News /
Is Simone Biles on to...
Health Wellness /
Pregnancy program receives grant to...
Indiana News /
When the Colts make a...
Local News /
Costco implements new practice to...
Business /
Get a s’more on the...
Local News /
Mounjaro, Zepbound pour money into...
Health Wellness /
Trapped: A city leader’s abuse...
Indiana News /