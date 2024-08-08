Big retailer to close multiple Indiana locations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National retailer Big Lots has designated five Indiana locations for closure, including 2 in the Indianapolis area.
In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the retailer plans to close 35-40 stores nation-wide while opening three.
In July Big Lots announced the closure of two Indiana stores:
- 2136 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo
- 8401 Michigan Road in Indianapolis
In August, three more store closures in Indiana were listed on the Big Lots website:
- 138 W. Hively Ave., Elkhart
- 3958 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
- 1806 Frontage Road, Warsaw
Indiana stores not currently scheduled for closing include:
- 6225 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis
- 5520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis
- 1650 E. County Line Rd., Indianapolis
- 10235 E. Washington St., Indianapolis
- 6121 Crawfordsville Road, Speedway
The low-cost retailer also operates 32 other locations in the state of Indiana not slated for closure.
- 4358 S. Scatterfield Rd., Anderson
- 888 Green Boulevard, Aurora
- 10321 East U.S. Route 36, Avon
- 3309 16th St., Bedford
- 3620 W. 3rd St., Bloomington
- 706 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
- 3075 E. 25th St., Columbus
- 1424 Darlington Ave., Crawfordsville
- 410 E. Diamond Ave., Evansville
- 720 S. Green River Road, Evansville
- 6128 Stellhorn Rd., Fort Wayne
- 1538 N. Morton St., Franklin
- 1612 N. State St., Greenfield
- 2080 N. Jefferson St., Huntington
- 195 S. U.S. 231, Jasper
- 3050 S. 22nd St., Lafayette
- 2525 E. Market St, Logansport
- 1345 Clifty Dr., Madison
- 1535 S. Western Ave., Marion
- 4110 Franklin St., Michigan City
- 420 W. McKinley Ave., Mishawaka
- 1795 W. Mcgalliard Rd., Muncie
- 440 New Albany Plaza New Albany
- 918 W. Lincoln Hwy., New Haven
- 1930 E. Connor St., Noblesville
- 5960 U.S. 6, Portage
- 2000 E. Tipton St., Seymour
- 1840 E. Michigan Rd., Shelbyville
- 1911 E. Ireland Road, South Bend
- 1800 Fort Harrison Road, Terre Haute
- 4650 U.S. 41, Terre Haute
- 2323 N. Sixth St., Vincennes
