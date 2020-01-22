Bill would limit convicted Hoosier youths’ gun buys when they turn 18

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If a child younger than 18 in Indiana commits a crime with a gun, the child can legally buy a gun when they turn 18 or 21, says a state senator seeking to change that ability.

State Sen. Mike Bohacek, a Republican from Michiana Shores, said Wednesday, “Because there’s no reporting to the National recording database, so they become what’s called a proper person again. So, it’s like their record doesn’t really exist.”

Bohacek authored a bill, which has support from Democrats, that would limit juveniles who commits murder, robbery, kidnapping or another felony with a gun from buying a gun for a number of years after they turn 18. The Senate on Jan. 14 passed the bill 43-6. The bill on Jan. 15 was referred to the House, which has taken no action on the measure.

“So, if it’s a Felony 6,5,4 or 3, it would be a mandatory eight-year waiting period,” Bohacek said. “If it was a Felony 1 or 2, it would be a mandatory 10-year waiting period. Because we know the adult brain isn’t properly formed until about age 25.”

One person who would be affected by the law: The shooter who police said opened fire in a Noblesville West Middle School classroom in May 2018 was a 13-year-old boy.

The Indiana Chapter of Moms Demand Action supports the idea.

Heather Hilbert of the Indiana chapter of Moms Demand Action said, “I know I have friends in Noblesville who have kids who were at Noblesville West when that shooting happened. They are very concerned about that fact that that individual, that student, would be able to purchase a firearm in just a couple of years.”

“This bill I think allows us some protection. It gives the individual who committed the violent crime with a firearm, some time to develop, get help.”

6 Republican state senators, including Sen. Victoria Spartz who represents Noblesville, voted no on the bill last week.

Bohacek said, “We had a couple of folks, a couple legislators that were a little bit upset about it. They felt it was an infringement on people’s Second Amendment rights. I don’t see it that way.”