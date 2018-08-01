Billboards show support for vandalized Carmel synagogue

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The community is rallying behind a Jewish synagogue in Carmel that was vandalized in various ways. We showed you damage over the weekend of the anti-Semitic symbols spray painted on an out building.

The latest show of support is being made in a very public way; billboards.

A sign of support both literally and figuratively, the billboard reads “LOVE,” inside the “O,” is the Star of David.

“We wanted to do something. We just wanted to put a positive message out there. We just thought, what’s more positive than love,” said Chris Iverson the Vice President and General Manager of Lamar Advertising.

Love in the midst of hate after anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted on the Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel, sending a troubling message. But Lamar Advertising wanted to send an even louder message.

“We have their back. We love them and we want to promote that sense of tolerance that was a horrible act. We don’t tolerate it and this is our way of shoring our support for them,” said Iverson.

Iverson says the signs went up on Tuesday, two on I-70 and two on I-65. Iverson was also able to get two other advertisers on board; Outfront Media and Fairway Outdoor Advertising. Altogether twelve digital billboards with the same message of love can be found from South Bend to Mooresville.

Synagogue president Corey Freedman is grateful for the support.

“For them to take that step and provide that type of support, again, is great. I hope that it continues, not just here but throughout the nation,” says Freedman.

As the community lends its support, on Wednesday, crews worked to remove the hate speech; symbolic of moving on.

“Frankly right now, I want to see it it just as vandalism. I want the the individuals to know that it hurt. But, it doesn’t sting and it doesn’t stay forever,” said Freedman.

Carmel police have not made any arrests. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests.

