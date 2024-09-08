Black Onyx Management Named Vendor of the Month

The city of Indianapolis has named Black Onyx Management as its Vendor of the Month for September.

In a recent ceremony held at the Indianapolis City-County Building, David Fredricks, the Director of the Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development, said Black Onyx Management was selected for the honor because they do “good business and good in the community.”

Marshawn Wolley, who started his career working for the city of Indianapolis and then founded Black Onyx Management in 2016, said a lot of the credit for the award goes to his staff. “I’m proud to say our team is community-focused and driven.”

Wolley says upwards of 10% of the consulting firm’s revenue goes back into the community to support Black-focused nonprofits and organizations. “I’m just really proud of the team we’ve been able to assemble.”

Black Onyx Management is working on expanding their staff and mission. Wolley says the firm is helping the city of Indianapolis conduct a disparity study that will explore challenges local vendors may face when working with the city of Indianapolis. Wooley calls the study, “an opportunity to focus on solutions.”

Moving forward, Wooley says Black Onyx Management is focused on expanding to other cities and working with data analytics to help organizations solve problems. “We are ambitious. We are hungry. We are talented.”