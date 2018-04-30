Black Panther actor will lend a hand to encourage Indianapolis boys

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Robert Jackson had a vision. It started five years ago, when he hosted a conference for young boys and men.

He wanted to provide an outlet, where attendees would be encouraged and receive training through workshops on keys to success.

Five years later, his vision is moving forward with steam. On May 12, Jackson will host the 5th Annual No More Excuses: Stand Up Conference.

“Young men are going to leave differently then they came in; we have a lot of young men in pain, and we know the root of pain: frustration and fear,” said Jackson, the organizer of the conference.

The conference will happen at Lawrence Central High School. Those who register will enjoy a hot breakfast and lunch. They will also participate in workshops and listen to several keynote speakers.

Hassan Rasheed, an actor in the blockbuster movie “Black Panther”, will speak at the conference. In addition, $6,000 in scholarships will be handed out, along with 10 laptops, and six bicycles.

Registration costs $25, and assistance to attend is available.

If you would like to learn more about the conference or register for the event, click here.