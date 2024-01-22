Blog: Freezing rain impacts Indiana travel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter weather advisories were issued for central and northern Indiana on Monday, and some parts of the state already were experiencing freezing rain.

Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown says, as of midafternoon Monday, that freezing rain will develop after 8 p.m. Monday, developing from west to east across Indiana. Light freezing rain will be possible through Tuesday morning. Ice accumulation remains possible with from 0.1 of an inch to 0.2 of an inch possible for Indianapolis. Higher ice accumulations are possible north of I-70.

The primary impact will be slick roads and difficult driving conditions.

In northern Indiana, the Indiana Toll Road will begin banning long-doubles and high-profile oversize permit loads from 4 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday.

Here are weather updates:

7:07 p.m.

The National Weather Service office for northern Indiana, located in Syracuse, says at 7 p.m. it had “a glaze of ice (not enough to measure yet) at IWX! Sidewalks and our parking lot appear very shiny due to the coating of ice and are very slick! We anticipate that road conditions will deteriorate in the next few hours as freezing rain accumulates.”

6:40 p.m.

Here is the travel status of Indiana counties, from the state Department of Homeland Security’s website.

6:17 p.m.

West Lafayette Police Department says on social media, “There are reports of crashes all over Greater Lafayette due to icy road conditions. The roads in the city of West Lafayette are also starting to ice over. For your safety, please limit any nonessential travel.”

6:11 p.m.

Storm Track 8 reports freezing rain still confined to areas north and west of Indianapolis. Road temps also were at or below freezing along and north of interstate 70. More slick spots are likely developing in that area of ongoing freezing rain.

5:42 p.m.

Storm Track 8 says the first report of ice just came in recently from rural areas of northwestern Tippecanoe County. A glaze of ice started near 4:30 p.m. Monday in that area and has caused some difficulties. Freezing rain continues in Lafayette, too. Freezing rain coverage will expand over the next three to four hours.

5:05 p.m.

The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says, “Freezing rain is expected with icy conditions expected by morning. Air temperatures may be slightly above freezing, but ice may still form on sidewalks and roads due to a very cold and frozen ground. If traveling, drive slow and safe! #INwx“

4:40 p.m.

Hamilton County issued a travel advisory, the Emergency Management Agency reports.

4:39 p.m.

Indiana University says the Kokomo, Northwest and South Bend campuses will be on limited operations beginning at 5 p.m. Monday due to severe winter weather. Essential personnel report are to report as scheduled.

3:40 p.m.

The National Weather Service office for northern Indiana, located in Syracuse, says it’s lowered its forecasted ice amounts. “We are no longer expecting over 0.25” of ice!”

3:54 p.m.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine says, “Troopers will start removing abandoned vehicles in the Indianapolis area ahead of the incoming ice. If you must abandoned your vehicle but plan to remove it immediately please contact ISP

“These vehicles create hazards for other drivers and obstacles for @INDOT plows”

3:37 p.m.

Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Ryan Morse says, “I’ve gotten some questions about freezing rain. When thinking of freezing rain, think about a glazed donut. Freezing rain brings rain that glazes surfaces. Sleet is another form of mixed precipitation. A sprinkled donut is a good descriptor with specs of ice falling.”

3:25 p.m.

Here is the travel status of Indiana counties, from the state Department of Homeland Security’s website.

2:32 p.m.

Indy Department of Public Works says, “Even a little ice can make a big impact. Make sure you know the road conditions before heading out and be #WeatherReady for whatever Mother Nature throws at you. Slow down, give space and get home safe!”

2:16 p.m.

Indiana Department of Transportation says it will be at “a full call,” with nearly 1,000 trucks treating state highways, interstates and U.S. routes by Monday evening.

1:51 p.m.

Freezing rain is the worst! With the upcoming threat for freezing rain, use these safety tips to arrive alive. #inwx #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/annlY5jMdK — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 22, 2024

12:33 p.m.

In northern Indiana, the Indiana Toll Road between LaPorte and the Indiana-Ohio state line will begin banning long-doubles, such as semis with two trailers; high-profile long-doubles; and high-profile oversize permit loads from 4 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Central) Monday to noon Eastern (11 a.m. Central) Tuesday.