Blog: Freezing rain to impact Indiana travel

Closings & delays | Interactive radar | Download the WISH-TV weather app | Latest forecast from Storm Track 8

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter weather advisories were issued for central and northern Indiana on Monday in anticipation of freezing rain.

Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown says, as of midafternoon Monday, that freezing rain will develop after 8 p.m. Monday, developing from west to east across Indiana. Light freezing rain will be possible through Tuesday morning. Ice accumulation remains possible with from 0.1 of an inch to 0.2 of an inch possible for Indianapolis. Higher ice accumulations are possible north of I-70.

The primary impact will be slick roads and difficult driving conditions.

In northern Indiana, the Indiana Toll Road will begin banning long-doubles and high-profile oversize permit loads from 4 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday.

Here are weather updates:

3:37 p.m.

Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Ryan Morse says, “I’ve gotten some questions about freezing rain. When thinking of freezing rain, think about a glazed donut. Freezing rain brings rain that glazes surfaces. Sleet is another form of mixed precipitation. A sprinkled donut is a good descriptor with specs of ice falling.”

3:25 p.m.

Here is the travel status of Indiana counties, from the state Department of Homeland Security’s website.

2:32 p.m.

Indy Department of Public Works says, “Even a little ice can make a big impact. Make sure you know the road conditions before heading out and be #WeatherReady for whatever Mother Nature throws at you. Slow down, give space and get home safe!”

2:16 p.m.

Indiana Department of Transportation says it will be at “a full call,” with nearly 1,000 trucks treating state highways, interstates and U.S. routes by Monday evening.

1:51 p.m.

Freezing rain is the worst! With the upcoming threat for freezing rain, use these safety tips to arrive alive. #inwx #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/annlY5jMdK — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 22, 2024

12:33 p.m.

In northern Indiana, the Indiana Toll Road between LaPorte and the Indiana-Ohio state line will begin banning long-doubles, such as semis with two trailers; high-profile long-doubles; and high-profile oversize permit loads from 4 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Central) Monday to noon Eastern (11 a.m. Central) Tuesday.