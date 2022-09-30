Election

Blog publishes sexual harassment allegations against Republican secretary of state nominee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican secretary of state nominee Diego Morales on Friday denied allegations from two women who claimed he forcibly kissed them more than a decade ago.

On Friday morning, Abdul Hakim-Shabazz, the publisher of IndyPolitics.org and the host of a political radio talk show, published transcripts of interviews with two unidentified women. Both claimed Morales allegedly forcibly kissed them in separate incidents. The first incident allegedly happened in 2007 while he was working for a member of Congress. The second allegedly occurred in 2009 while he was employed by the Secretary of State’s office. The interviews contained no additional sources or documentation to corroborate the claims and News 8 cannot independently verify them.

Morales released a statement in response shortly after the transcripts were published:

“As a husband and father, I understand sexual harassment is deplorable and can leave devastating scars. The claims being made against me are false and I unequivocally deny all of them. The women, who will not reveal their identity, cannot corroborate their stories. They have neither documentation nor sources to substantiate their defaming comments. The falsities stem from 15 years ago and were not brought forward until now. Being 39 days out from the election, the timing is clearly politically motivated, especially because the women mention being volunteers and supporters of my opponent. “The claims were printed in a publication that uses a disclaimer stating, ‘This is a compilation of pure gossip, rumor and blatant innuendo.’ I am appalled to be included in this publication and was not provided an opportunity to respond to these falsehoods before they were printed. These anonymous claims do not dignify any further response.”

Morales’ opponents responded to the claims as well. Democrat Destiny Wells said:

“Diego Morales’ victims need to be heard and believed. It takes tremendous courage in coming forward, and the last thing I want is for their personal sacrifice to be for naught. While this race has been focused on safeguarding our right to vote, we too must safeguard a woman’s right to exist in the workplace free of sexual harassment and assault. For weeks we have seen mounting evidence that Diego will say and do anything to get what he wants-as Hoosiers, I know this is not in line with our values, we have had enough.”

Libertarian Jeff Maurer said:

“These are very serious allegations that speak to the moral fitness of Diego Morales. He should come forward in a public debate to answer questions about these allegations as well as unanswered questions about his military service. Refusing to debate is refusing to answer to ‘We The People;’ Mr. Morales insults not only all Hoosiers, but our American process.”

Wells’ campaign said she was unavailable to comment further. The Indiana Republican Party did not immediately respond to requests for comment.