Blood drive set for Danville 5th grader battling cancer

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – An upcoming event will give area residents the opportunity to help a Danville 10-year-old battling cancer and others who may be in of blood.

In April, Cameron Kirk was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

According to the American Red Cross, as part of his treatment, Kirk has already received blood transfusions and may be in need of others in the future.

The Blood Drive in honor of Cameron Kirk is set for Saturday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northview Christian Church in Danville.

You may remember soon after his diagnosis, Cameron received a letter of encouragement from Pacers star Victor Oladipo.

Soon after the letter, Cameron actually met Oladipo in late June, as he was special guest at an Indiana Pacers news conference.

