Bloomington adopts ordinance that will hike parking ticket prices

BLOOMINGTON Ind, (WISH) — An ordinance passed Wednesday night means a hike in parking prices is ahead in Bloomington.

Parking tickets could see a hike from $20 to $30, plus garage parking will be free for 60 minutes instead of three hours.

Some of the money from the increased parking tickets will go toward maintaining the garages.

With more than 1,000 parking spaces in Bloomington, finding parking can be an issue. City officials see the ordinance as a way to fix that problem. By raising rates and removing free parking, officials said they believe it will open up more parking in the downtown areas.

There were seven amendments to the bill, one of which restored parking permits for fraternities and sororities.

Some fear it could turn people away from downtown, but the city is hoping it will bring more turnover to parking spots and bring more people downtown.