Bloomington farmers’ market to go on but change after white nationalism flak

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The popular Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market will continue this year.

But the vote Thursday evening comes not without controversy.

As News 8 reported in July, the market was closed for two weeks because of a vendor’s alleged ties to white nationalism.

The park board voted to give it another year but some changes are coming. They’re not all sitting well with vendors and customers who have been coming there for years.

Mayor John Hamilton started the meeting by recommending Bloomington roll out a 46th year for the city-run Farmers’ Market.

The point of controversy last year was a vendor called Schooner Creek Farm which had alleged ties to white nationalism.

Susan Welsand, the Chile Woman, had the booth next door.

“Horrible,” Welsand said about the experience. “I’ve been yelled at, cursed at, harassed, vandalized.”

As a sign of protest, she put up signs of tolerance and diversity which she says the vast majority appreciated.

The city believes it cannot limit vendors because of their beliefs. So they are writing rules to limit signs and protests to designated areas.

Longtime customers like Ed Bernstein approve of the vote.

“Absolutely correct decision,” he said. “I’m Jewish so I take particular umbrage toward this, but I’m also a big supporter of the First Amendment.”

Shannon Stephen is a supporter of Schooner Creek Farm and expressed her support for a publicly-run market at the meeting.

“I don’t care who you are or what you do or where you come from or what religion you are,” said Stephen. “You have a right to your beliefs.”

As for the owner of Schooner Creek Farm, “she’s not a white supremacist, she’s an identitarian. She admits to that.”

That’s the belief which opposes multiculturalism. The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies several groups which use that word as designated hate groups.

She understands why Schooner Creek Farm upsets many in attendance Thursday.

“Absolutely. I don’t condone it, but she’s not taking what she believes even if it’s identitarian, she’s not doing anything with that at the market,” Stephen said.

While some favor making the farmers’ market private so a vendor like Schooner Creek Farm could be excluded, no one seems to know who would dedicate the time to run such an endeavor that cost about $150,000 last year and even this year is expected to run at a loss.

City officials said a top priority is to make everyone feel safe which is why a rewritten rules of behavior and strict limit on signs is needed.

“It was just adding to the angst and the anxiety over the market,” said Paula McDevitt, Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation director. “It was affecting the market experience for the community.”

Welsand is not sure she’ll be back for 2020.

“With the way the contract is written right now, no,” she said.

McDevitt realizes the city’s decisions could have that outcome.

“We absolutely hope that doesn’t happen but at the end of the day, that will be their decision.”

It’s a decision that Welsand will be weighing. She’s discouraged by the sign rule proposal that she believes infringe upon her right to free speech and another clause that prohibits vendors from speaking in a negative way about the market. She thinks it’s unclear and unenforceable as currently written.

She also thinks Bloomington mishandled the situation last year.

“I don’t think I trust the city to run this market anymore,” she said.

McDevitt said for 44 years — until last year — the farmers’ market ran itself.

The park board’s discussion on rules of behavior was tabled until its next meeting on January 28.

Board members made clear Thursday night they are just giving the market a one-year extension and will be revisiting the idea of a city-sponsored market again next year.