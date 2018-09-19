Bloomington man arrested on charges of child pornography

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after after officials said he possessed multiple items that contained child pornography.

An investigation into the behavior of 47-year-old James Huffman began from November 6 2017 to December 19 where officials said that he possessed one or more materials that contained minors under the age of 12 engaging in sexual acts.

The following items were later to be forfeited by Huffman to assist with the investigation:

iPhone

Four 8 GB thumb drives

One 2GB thumb drives

One 1000 GB hard drive

One 500 GB hard drive

One laptop

United States Attorney Josh Minkler released a statement:

Protecting minor victims from sexual predators will always remain a top priority of this office. Those who are not able to protect themselves are the victims for which we will advocate the hardest.

Huffman remains in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The case remains under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department and FBI.