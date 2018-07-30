Bloomington police investigating fatal stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Bloomington are investigating a fatal stabbing.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 2400 block of West 3rd Street at approximately 2:45 a.m. Monday for a fight in progress.

After arriving on scene, a Hispanic male in his 20s was discovered on the ground suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where he later died.

Soon after discovering the first victim, a second victim, also a Hispanic male in his 20s, was found stabbed several times in the 500 block of Basswood Drive.

He was also transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the second victim is not being cooperative with officers.

Police say they believe the fight, with several other Hispanic males involved, originated in the 2500 block of West 3rd Street.

Anyone with information on this deadly incident is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477.