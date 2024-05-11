Blue Angel Connect hosts Night of Jokers fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Blue Angel Connect is set to host a Night of Jokers Fundraising event featuring three comedians – Dave Dugan, Rik Roberts, and Dave “the King” Wilson. The show is happening Saturday and aims to raise funds for the organization’s ongoing support for families in the Hancock and Henry County.

Organizers say the event promises an evening filled with laughter, with a pre-show cocktail hour allowing attendees to meet with the artists, purchase merchandise, and photo opportunities.

Dave “the King” Wilson, one of the headlining comedians, shares his excitement for the event on Life. Style. Live!, highlighting the connection between comedy and community support.

“One of the neat things about being able to do stand-up is that you become addicted to doing it,” Wilson said. “You do the laughs being on stage, but then oftentimes, you can come around to help people like Blue Angel Connect.”

Wilson also elaborated on the organization’s impactful initiatives, citing their efforts in assisting police departments across the state and spearheading community projects.

“With Blue Angel Connect, they were able to raise money to help police departments all over the state, do community projects, you know, Christmas presents and that kind of thing,” Wilson said. “And so that’s one of the cool things about being a stand-up comedian.”