Blue Line by the numbers: IndyGo unveils details of cross-county project

Just ahead of the launch of the Purple Line, and five years after the start of Red Line service, IndyGo is ready to move on to its next color-coded corridor: The Blue Line. (Provided Photo/IndyGo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just ahead of the launch of the Purple Line, and five years after the start of Red Line service, IndyGo is ready to move on to its next color-coded corridor.

The agency says it has finished the design phase of the 24-mile Blue Line.

“We’ve worked diligently these past few years to adapt and ensure this project will benefit everyone traveling along the corridor, whether you’re a rider, driver or pedestrian,” IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz said in a comment provided to WISH-TV.

The full name of the project is “Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit,” and like its Red and Purple predecessors, it aims to connect distant points in the county with faster and more frequent service.

The Red Line runs north/south.

The Purple Line links the northeast side to downtown.

The Blue Line will span the county west-to-east.

Route of IndyGo Blue Line as announced on Sept. 19, 2024. (Provided Photo/IndyGo)

“Now, we can enter a new phase where we begin constructing stronger bus service between the airport, downtown and our historic East Washington Street neighborhoods, while improving safety for all,” said Pyrz.

IndyGo says it will start taking bids on the project this fall, followed by the start of construction next year and an opening in 2027-28.

The agency is also touting wide-ranging infrastructure improvements that will accompany construction of the new lanes and stations.

IndyGo’s calculations include:

9.7 miles of new or replaced sidewalks

30 station platforms, spaced between a half-mile and one mile apart

2.3 miles of new or refreshed crosswalks

359 new or upgraded ADA curb ramps

46.5 lane miles of road resurfacing

7.5 miles of separated storm sewer drainage

63 new or upgraded traffic signals

45,000+ people within walking distance of a station



The Blue Line’s future was very uncertain as recently as this year’s session of the Indiana General Assembly, but compromise won out in the end. Since then, federal grants have bolstered the plans for the project.

To see the details of the Blue Line project, click here.