BlueIndy ending service in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — BlueIndy is coming to an end.

The electric car-sharing service is set to end on May 21, 2020. BlueIndy made the announcement on its website.

It was first launched in September of 2015. Charging stations began popping up around town a year in advance.

In 2017, I-Team 8’s Stephanie Zepelin revealed that BlueIndy was nowhere near breaking even.

The program had around 500 cars and 200 charging stations.

The program was the last big initiative of former Mayor Greg Ballard.

Mayor Joe Hogsett inherited the project, but has been an ardent supporter. He refused to talk with I-Team 8 Friday, but his office issued the following statement:

“For many years, Indianapolis residents and community leaders have been engaged in thoughtful conversations around transportation and personal mobility. Blue Indy has been an instrumental part of that conversation, helping to provide an innovative car sharing option for Indianapolis residents with an eye toward sustainability and equity.

Over the coming months, we will work with neighbors, corporate partners, and personal mobility advocates to explore whether financially-sustainable options exist to put the electric charging infrastructure to use. While today’s announcement is unfortunate for those who have embraced Blue Indy as a transportation option, we remain steadfast in our commitment to access and equity in transportation and improved connectivity for all Marion County residents.”

BlueIndy also gave a statement: