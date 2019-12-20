Home/Latest News, Local, News/BlueIndy ending service in 2020

News

BlueIndy ending service in 2020

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — BlueIndy is coming to an end.

The electric car-sharing service is set to end on May 21, 2020. BlueIndy made the announcement on its website.

It was first launched in September of 2015. Charging stations began popping up around town a year in advance.

In 2017, I-Team 8’s Stephanie Zepelin revealed that BlueIndy was nowhere near breaking even.

The program had around 500 cars and 200 charging stations.

The program was the last big initiative of former Mayor Greg Ballard.

Mayor Joe Hogsett inherited the project, but has been an ardent supporter. He refused to talk with I-Team 8 Friday, but his office issued the following statement:

“For many years, Indianapolis residents and community leaders have been engaged in thoughtful conversations around transportation and personal mobility. Blue Indy has been an instrumental part of that conversation, helping to provide an innovative car sharing option for Indianapolis residents with an eye toward sustainability and equity.

Over the coming months, we will work with neighbors, corporate partners, and personal mobility advocates to explore whether financially-sustainable options exist to put the electric charging infrastructure to use. While today’s announcement is unfortunate for those who have embraced Blue Indy as a transportation option, we remain steadfast in our commitment to access and equity in transportation and improved connectivity for all Marion County residents.”

BlueIndy also gave a statement:

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NEWS STORIES

Marathon Health and OurHealth to merge

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business /

Vermont-headquartered Marathon Health and Indianapolis-based OurHealth are merging. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, however officials say growth equity firm and major investor in Marathon, New York-based General Atlantic will be the majority shareholder of the combined company.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

SoIN selects Johnson Consulting for event center study

News /

WGU initiative aims to boost job prospects

News /

Man found guilty in August 2018 murder

News /

Mastercard unveils its first-ever music single

Indy Style /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.