Blue’s handler set to leave hospital after kidney transplant

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Good news for a man best known through his bulldog buddy: Butler Blue.

Michael Kaltenmark has been in recovery following a kidney transplant.

In April, Kaltenmark turned to social media to help find a kidney donor and as it turns out, he didn’t have to look very far for a match. He found a match with his brother Doug.

In a tweet from Kalternmark posted Sunday, he said “Brother Doug is headed home but I’m keeping a piece of him with me.”

Kaltenmark said he be out of the hospital Monday and that he “can’t wait.”

