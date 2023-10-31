Blustery Halloween with scattered snow possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wind chills could hover in the low/middle 20s for trick or treat hours this evening.

This morning:

Freeze warning remain in effect until 10:00 a.m. Thanks to clear skies, temperatures have dipped into the 20s across most of the state, and could fall a bit more as we approach daybreak.

Tuesday:

We’ll start the day off cold and clear. Clouds will increase as an upper level low moves through the upper Great Lakes. Scattered snow showers will be possible for the afternoon hours. Little to no accumulation is expected, but within some of the heavier snow bursts, visibilities could get rather low at times.

In addition the snow chances, winds will increase this afternoon, gusting as high as 30mph, making for a blustery day. Highs top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tuesday night:

Trick or treat hours will be filled with scattered snow showers, blustery winds and cold temperatures, making for a repeat performance of 2019, which is the last time we had snow reported for Halloween. Temperatures will hover in the mid/upper 30s, but most importantly, wind chilly will hang around the mid/upper 20s through the early evening hours.

Snow chance will move out by late evening, and winds should back off considerably overnight. Lows will again fall to the mid 20s.

Wednesday:

We’ll remain chilly as we kick off the new month, but we should be a bit more calm and bright through the day. Highs will top out in the mid 40s.

Thursday:

Warming trend begins as we enter the back end of the work week. Sunshine with highs in the lower 50s expected.

8 day forecast:

We’ll continue our temperatures climb heading into the weekend. Highs should be closer to average by Friday, and near 60° for the weekend. Scattered rain chances return for Sunday and Monday.